Thomson ViBE CP6000 Provides All-in-One Contribution

RENNES, FRANCE—Thomson Video Networksannounced that its ViBE CP6000 contribution platform now offers advanced capabilities for broadcast-quality video transmission over unmanaged networks, including the open Internet. The ViBE CP6000 now provides an all-encompassing media infrastructure that supports multiple codecs, multiple networks, and multiple devices for ground-to-cloud and ground-to-ground video delivery.



In a single rack unit, the ViBE CP6000 provides MPEG encoding and another for clean transmission of the compressed content over the Internet. The ViBE CP6000 offers encoding or decoding for up to eight SD or HD channels with unmatched compression performance and format support up to MPEG-4 4:2:2 10-bit.



For Internet contribution, the ViBE CP6000 integrates the Zixi stream protection algorithm to ensure the highest quality of service for video transport. Running as an integrated ViBE CP6000 service, Zixi provides a quality of service layer designed for video delivery over unmanaged IP networks.