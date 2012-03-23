Thomson Broadcast to show Futhura Plus transmitter at NAB 2012

The transmitter offers broadcasters substantial energy savings, with a 50 percent improvement in efficiency over current standard transmitters on the market.

Using innovative drain modulation technology, the environmentally friendly Futhura Plus represents a major advance toward meeting lower energy consumption targets in the broadcast industry. The transmitter's greatly reduced power requirements offer operational cost savings that can have a considerable impact on the performance of a broadcast business, substantially outstripping the return on investment of any transmitter on the market today.

Thomson's fully automatic real-time Digital Adaptive Pre-correction (DAP) technology corrects linear and nonlinear distortions, while low-operating junction transistor temperatures contribute to exceptional and extended durability.