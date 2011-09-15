Thomson Broadcast shows Futhura Plus transmitter

Thomson Broadcast unveiled Futhura Plus, an efficient high-power television transmitter at IBC2011.

The Futhura Plus offers broadcasters energy savings, with a 50 percent improvement in efficiency over current standard transmitters.

With its drain modulation technology, the environmentally friendly Futhura Plus is a major advancement in meeting lower energy consumption targets in the broadcast industry. Through its greatly reduced power requirements, the transmitter also delivers operational cost savings.

For use in initial deployments or for extending existing digital networks, the UHF wideband Futhura Plus offers high-power capability suitable for HDTV and 3-D services with up to 35 percent transmitter efficiency and market-leading power density of up to 12.6kW OFDM. Equipped for all OFDM standards in the UHF frequency band, the Futhura Plus features Thomson's latest software enhancements for the exciters, and a range of passive components, including RF filters and new RF channel combiners.