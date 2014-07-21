Thomson Broadcast Offers LP Transmitter Options
CONFLANS SAINTE HONORINE, FRANCE—Thomson Broadcast announced the launch of a new low-power ultra-compact transmitter range. Available from 20 to 150 W RMS, the low-power range provides dualcast DVB-T/DVB-T2 coverage extension and multiple options such as a built-in 1+1 configuration.
The range runs from1RU up to 80W and 2RU up to 150W. The models are suitable for MFN or SFN networks, and all configurations are available with multiple options including a DVB-S/DVB-S2 receiver and built-in 1+1 capability. Digital Adaptive Pre-correction addresses linear and non-linear distortions. They feature filter-less air cooling and an embedded SNMP agent and webserver, and UHF agility with instant frequency change by command, according to Thomson.
