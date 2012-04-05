Thomson Broadcast DVB-T2 Lite Plug Fest seen as success

Thomson Broadcast announced in March that it hosted a successful test of the DVB-T2 Lite standard during the Plug Fest event at the company's Conflans-Sainte-Honorine site.

The event marks a significant stage in the validation of DVB-T2 Lite, which extends and improves the DVB-T2 standard's performance for mobile reception. All of the tests were successfully completed, enabling the full verification of release 1.3.1 of the DVB-T2 standard.

Industry participants at the event included major broadcasters and manufacturers, with the technology providers using the trial as an opportunity for testing the interoperability of their products. Thomson Broadcast verified the DVB-T2 Lite system's performance and the interoperability of its exciters.