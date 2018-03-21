The Weather Channel Purchases GV Kayenne and Ignite Systems

MONTREAL—In The Weather Channel’s continuous mission to provide its viewers with high-quality, up-to-date live broadcasts and information, the network has recently acquires some Grass Valley products to provide assistance. GV’s Kayenne K-Frame Video Production Center switcher and Ignite Automated Production System with the Katalyst Programmable Automation Panel are now a part of The Weather Channel’s infrastructure.

The Kayenne K-Frame offers full multiformat support, including 4K and 1080p. The switcher is configurable up to 192 inputs, 96 outputs and up to 9 M/Es with six keyers in every full M/E.

The Ignite Katalyst is a fast-access hardware control system that can work harmoniously with the Ignite system, per GV.