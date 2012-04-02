The Foundry to Highlight Improvements to NUKE and NUKEX at NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, The Foundry will highlight increased functionality enabled by the latest version, 6.3v7, of its NUKE and NUKEX products. This release streamlines the movement of assets between the two products, as well as integrates OpenColorIO industry standard color management.



It also improves interoperability with third-party products, such as Adobe PhotoShop, Silhouette, and Pixar’s RenderMan, and allows users to bring Adobe PhotoShop layered PSD’s directly into NUKE and NUKEX. In this way, facilities can now access layers in up to 16-bit PSD files with automatic layer/node-graphic conversion using metadata.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.The Foundry will be at booth SL9724.

