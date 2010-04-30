Thales Angenieux extends line of HD video lenses

Thales Angenieux has extended its line of HD video lenses with the introduction of a 14 x 4.5 HD video wide-angle lens. The new lens joins Angenieux’s 19 x 7.3 and 26 x 7.8 HD video lens offering. It offers a focal range of 4.5mm to 63mm (9mm to 126mm with 2X extender) and an aperture of f/1.8 (4.5mm to 41mm). The lightweight lens weighs just 4.6 pounds and is available in semi servo and full servo versions, as well as with 16-bit digital connection for zoom and handle connection.