TFS Releases RoboCam FiberLink Systems for PTZ Cams
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA.—A new fiber-based transmission system is now available from Tactical Fiber Systems. The RoboCam FiberLink 2000 transports video, audio and PTZ camera control signals, plus DC power, over a single hybrid tactical cable up to 2,000 feet in length.
TFS has equipped the RoboCam with a 7-inch square camera converter that transmits 3G-HD/SD-SDI video and mic level audio to a 1RU base unit, while receiving PTZ camera control commands and DC electrical power. The camera module can be mounted on a tripod or placed on a flat surface. PTZ cameras can be attached to the converter via its quick-release camera mount. Additional features include a shotgun mic with a 1/8-inch to XLR cable adapter.
For connection beyond 2,000 feet, TFS has also created the RoboCam FiberLink 1000, which is capable of a connection up to 20 miles using a “dry” unpowered tactical fiber cable, but requires an AC/DC power supply—which TFS includes—or an optional DC battery pack.
Both the RoboCam FiberLink 2000 and RoboCam FiberLink 1000 are now available for purchase.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox