TFS Releases RoboCam FiberLink Systems for PTZ Cams

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA.—A new fiber-based transmission system is now available from Tactical Fiber Systems. The RoboCam FiberLink 2000 transports video, audio and PTZ camera control signals, plus DC power, over a single hybrid tactical cable up to 2,000 feet in length.

TFS has equipped the RoboCam with a 7-inch square camera converter that transmits 3G-HD/SD-SDI video and mic level audio to a 1RU base unit, while receiving PTZ camera control commands and DC electrical power. The camera module can be mounted on a tripod or placed on a flat surface. PTZ cameras can be attached to the converter via its quick-release camera mount. Additional features include a shotgun mic with a 1/8-inch to XLR cable adapter.

For connection beyond 2,000 feet, TFS has also created the RoboCam FiberLink 1000, which is capable of a connection up to 20 miles using a “dry” unpowered tactical fiber cable, but requires an AC/DC power supply—which TFS includes—or an optional DC battery pack.

Both the RoboCam FiberLink 2000 and RoboCam FiberLink 1000 are now available for purchase.