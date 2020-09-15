Teradek Rolls Out Bolt 4K LT Wireless Monitor Tools

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek has unveiled its compact Bolt 4K LT and integrated Bolt 4K RX Monitor Module, new additions to the company’s Botl 4K wireless HDR video platform.

The Bolt 4K LT features the same 4K chipset found in the Bolt 4K to help it deliver image quality and performance enhancements to the prior HD generation of Bolt products, per Teradek. Bolt 4K LT and the Bolt 4K RX Monitor Module are cross-compatible with the Bolt 4K to create a wireless video ecosystem.

The Bolt 4K RX Monitor Module is a removable attachment for the SmallHD Cine 7 and 702 Touch monitors, creating an integrated wireless handheld unit. Both the Bolt 4K RX and Bolt 4K LT devices can also transmit and receive 10-bit 4:2:2 video.

The rest of the offerings for the Bolt 4K LT include 750- and 1,500-foot models; zero-delay wireless video; up to six receivers; HDMI 2.0 up to 4Kp30; 3G-SDI up to 1080p60; 13x 40 MHz frequencies; the ability to transmit metadata, timecode and record flags; and smartphone management with the Bolt 4K Manager app.

“Combined with our new 4K Production Monitors from SmallHD, we believe the 4K LT wireless line offers an affordable on-ramp to the world of 4K and HDR on-set monitoring,” said Greg Smokler, creative solutions vice president of Product. “The ability to freely mix and match transmitters, receivers and monitor modules across any Bolt 4K model really opens up possibilities for users at all levels of production.”