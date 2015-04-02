Telstra and Aspera Team Up on High-speed File Transfers and Sharing

ARMONK, N.Y.— IBM announced that Australian telecom Telstra has partnered with Aspera, an IBM company, to deliver a jointly-built media networking technology with global reach. The aim is to facilitate video contribution and distribution enabling acceleration and simplification of content workflow in support of the multiplatform needs of broadcast and media organizations.



Telestra said its Digital Video Network supports an increased range of media content formats and access requirements including: linear video [4K, HD, SD, ASI, IP], file-based media content, media data and itinerant pay-per-use services. The integration of the Aspera technology into the Telstra DVN enables secure media file transfers within media facilities, within the Telstra DVN Media Community and to anywhere in the world.



Aspera will be deployed within a Telstra hosting environment based in Australia and will be available in two editions of the managed file transfer application. Web Edition offers a user interface designed for transfer and sharing of large files and directories, enabling user-to-user file transfers in a multi-tenanted environment. The upcoming Server Edition offers a deeper workflow integration and supports advanced automated workflow tasks such as encoding, transcoding, watermarking and content verification.

