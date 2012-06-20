Televisa Adopts Shure Axient

NILES, ILL.: Televisa, the largest television producer in Mexico, recently selected Shure’s Axient for use in its key Chapultepec production facility. According to Juan Carlos Salazar, technical director for Studios at Televisa Chapultepec, Axient was chosen to address the interference problems inherent in an urban location like Mexico City. His engineering team is responsible for technical operations throughout the Chapultepec studio complex, including testing, maintenance, and selection of all audio and video equipment. Televisa dedicates its Axient systems to the most critical audio channels, typically the on-camera news anchors, with the UHF-R Series handling the other RF needs.



Televisa opted for the full Axient combo system, with three AXT400 dual-channel receivers. Six AX1 bodypacks and six AX2 handheld transmitters provide the flexibility to handle news, sports, or music presentations with ease. In general, the news talent uses the bodypack transmitters with WL50 lavalier microphones, while Shure’s premium KSM9 or Beta 87 capsules are used for handheld applications. These systems are augmented by the AXT600 Spectrum Manager, AXT 610 ShowLink, AXT620 Ethernet switch, and AXT630 antenna distribution system. The system also comes with Shure’s Wireless Workbench 6 software. Televisa also opted for Shure’s rechargeable battery system.



Televisa Chapultepec has 10 studios dedicated to news and sports, plus the Operations Center of ForoTV, transmitting 24 hours of news daily. Juan Carlos Salazar reports that, “We are planning to change all our wireless systems to a mix of Shure Axient and UHF-R Series as we replace our old systems over the next two to three years. They have been very successful for us.”