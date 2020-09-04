Telestream Updates Prism Monitor Software

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream is now offering an updated software for its Prism waveform monitor.

The new software update for Primestream offers support for enhanced test tools for UHD and 4K/8K with RGB 4:4:4 12-bit HDR/WCG and False color tools, as well as immersive audio surround formats. Part of the software update includes a new user interface for simplifying selection, use and configuration of Prism’s applications.

In addition, there are up to 36 different presets that can be used to reconfigure the Prism for different applications, which can be exported or downloaded to multiple Prism units. The update also allows for Prism to be accessed remotely through a web user interface. Other features include use of four active trace files, capture and decoding of SCTE 104 messages and the ability to select and down mix stereo and 5.1 surround audio channels.

The Prism software is available now, at no additional cost to current Prism customers.