Telestream Updates iQ ABR OTT Monitoring Capabilities

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—As OTT continues to rise in popularity among consumers, Telestream has crafted a series of new enhancements for its iQ ABR monitoring platform to assist with streamers managing of the customer experience and capitalizing on advertisement revenue, including post-origin content monitoring capabilities.

Telestream’s iQ ABR system now offers both content delivery network and advanced audio and video perceptual quality analytics of all leading codecs—H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AC-3/Dolby Digital and E-AC-3/Dolby Digital Plus—in a single cloud-based platform. The system’s OTT monitoring covers content accessibility, packaging analysis, network performance and perceptual quality of the streaming content.

The updated system also addressed advertising on streaming services, with Telestream designing it to enhance visibility of ad avails from ingest to post-origin with consolidated SCTE-35 reporting that identifies when ad opportunities are accurately delivered in the streaming domain.

These updates to iQ ABR are now available.