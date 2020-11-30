Telestream Unveils Lightspeed Live C4 Server

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has launched a new eight-channel SDI-channel version of the Lightspeed Live server with IP input support.

The new Lightspeed Live C4 enables remote content capture and production workflows, something widely requested in the wake of the pandemic. It delivers 50% more encoding and processing power than the existing C3 server, the company said.

“Lightspeed Live C4 represents state of the art in live broadcast production. Importantly, it has the best capacity for combined Live Capture and Live Stream use cases—up to 50% higher than its C3 sibling,” said Scott Matics, senior director of Product Management at Telestream.

“The most powerful member of the Lightspeed Live family, Lightspeed Live C4 retains the core capability of supporting dual, redundant, synchronized streaming [of] content… to CDNs in order to maximize uptime. If delivery is disrupted, there is always a synchronized, backup stream for recovery purposes.”

Lightspeed Live C4 can run Telestream’s Live Capture and Live Stream applications at the same time across up to eight SDI channels and IP inputs of live video data, it said.

Lightspeed Live Capture meets the needs of production and post-production teams focused on editing and archiving content from a live feed. With Lightspeed Live C4, the application delivers the highest performance level for capture of SD, HD or UHD/4K media, it said.

Live Capture C4 supports capturing from eight concurrent SD/3G-HD SDI inputs or two concurrent 4K/UHD inputs or from several transport/RTMP IP inputs. Live Capture C4 records in multiple video formats, including AVC-Intra, XAVC-Intra Class 100/300/480 and others while at the same time creating H.264/AVC proxy files and storing them to a large local RAID or to external shared storage, such as a NAS or SAN, said Telestream.

Lightspeed Live C4 also supports running Telestream’s Live Stream application at the same time and offers a solution for live and on-demand streaming event producers and others involved in stream encoding for OTT distribution, the company said.

It offers UHD adaptive bitrate (ABR) encoding, high channel count and deep ABR ladder support, which equates to more ABR encoding streams for more granular player choices in response to bandwidth fluctuations, the company said.