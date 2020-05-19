Telestream Unveils Ad-ID Integration for Vantage

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream announced it has integrated Ad-ID, the industry standard for identifying ad assets across media platforms, into its Vantage media processing platform. The integration enables Vantage to validate that the correct ads are being played out in the right place at the right time, Telestream said.

“The Telestream and Ad-ID integration streamlines workflows by reducing the need to rekey information associated to a valid Ad-ID code,” said Scott Matics, director of product management at Telestream. “It also provides standardized metadata to Telestream and other members of the supply chain who can leverage the data to better ensure that the correct ad is reaching the right consumer.”

The Ad-ID feature can be integrated into any Vantage workflow and can be used during the ingest of commercial spots by broadcasters and cable TV operators, it said.

Users enter their Ad-ID subscription information into Vantage, which then automatically logs into their Ad-ID account. Vantage uses advanced metadata matching to validate the correct ad is being played out when and where it should. The Ad-ID can be embedded in the content to minimize mistakes in configuration and asset tracking, Telestream said.

The integration makes it possible to find and correct a discrepancy between vendor- or distribution company-provided data and the Ad-ID metadata, the company said.

The integration helps users transition from ISCI to Ad-ID, which assigns an ID to each ad and enables Vantage to query Ad-ID to validate an ad spot. If it is found to be valid, additional data is sent from Ad-ID and passed to other systems, such as the traffic system.