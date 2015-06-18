Telestream Tempo Time Adjustment Software Now Shipping

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. – Telestream has announced that its time adjustment software, Tempo, is now available for shipping. Tempo helps re-time file-based content and adjusts the running time of shows and segments, utilizing new compression algorithms for superior quality and faster turn-around times.

Using media analysis, Tempo interpolates the desired time change over the duration of the content that creates no noticeable visual or audible artifacts; i.e. changing the running time from 1 percent to 10 percent. Tempo re-times the complete asset, including video, audio and captions for quality that is consistent with broadcast and network-level requirements.

Tempo runs on the Vantage media processing platform and the Lightspeed K80 server and is sold as a turnkey system. It can be integrated with other Vantage or third-party systems to create an automated workflow, all under unified system control.