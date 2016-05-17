Telestream Releases Switch Version 3.0
NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—An updated version of the Switch cross-platform media player and inspection tool has been announced by Telestream. Switch 3.0 offers new features for comparing multiple files, previewing output through Blackmagic Design devices, and one-step publishing destinations for Vimeo, YouTube and Facebook.
Exports to Vimeo, YouTube and Facebook are supporting from within the Switch user interface. The platform also supports HDMI/SDI output through Blackmagic devices in addition to the previously supported AJA output devices. Switch 3.0 Pro allows for the loading of multiple video files in a single window for frame-by-frame comparisons. In addition, the system supports MXF OP1a and OP-Atom containers export in Switch Pro/Plus models to convert an MPEG2 file into an MXF file; it also features playback and indexing of files for spot-checking of large video files.
Switch 3.0 is available in three versions, Switch Player, Switch Plus and Switch Pro. All three versions are available on the Telestream website.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox