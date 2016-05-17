Telestream Releases Switch Version 3.0

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—An updated version of the Switch cross-platform media player and inspection tool has been announced by Telestream. Switch 3.0 offers new features for comparing multiple files, previewing output through Blackmagic Design devices, and one-step publishing destinations for Vimeo, YouTube and Facebook.

Exports to Vimeo, YouTube and Facebook are supporting from within the Switch user interface. The platform also supports HDMI/SDI output through Blackmagic devices in addition to the previously supported AJA output devices. Switch 3.0 Pro allows for the loading of multiple video files in a single window for frame-by-frame comparisons. In addition, the system supports MXF OP1a and OP-Atom containers export in Switch Pro/Plus models to convert an MPEG2 file into an MXF file; it also features playback and indexing of files for spot-checking of large video files.

Switch 3.0 is available in three versions, Switch Player, Switch Plus and Switch Pro. All three versions are available on the Telestream website.