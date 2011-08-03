Telestream brings new Vantage products to market

Telestream has released three new enterprise-class system management products in the Vantage video workflow family: Vantage Enterprise Control, Vantage Master Control, and Vantage Team Management.

Telestream also announced the release of Vantage 3.0, which adds support for a number of new video and audio formats, wrappers and systems and new video workflow design and automation features.

Vantage Enterprise Control provides automated response to fluctuations in processing or media loads, customizable task scheduling and tools for analyzing workflow, system bottlenecks and throughput.

Vantage Master Control adds full dashboard views and historical reporting to provide complete visibility of the workflow and underlying systems involved. Vantage Master Control also integrates Telestream Agility 2G directly into Vantage.

Vantage Team Management allows the creation of user accounts and custom web-based job status views for any Vantage installation.