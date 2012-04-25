Telestream announces Vantage Transcode HE Server

Telestream unveiled the Vantage Transcode HE Server, a system that accelerates transcoding and packaging for multiscreen delivery, including OTT, Web, mobile and IPTV.

Vantage Transcode HE Server uses new Telestream LightSpeed technology to produce the high-quality images quickly. LightSpeed is architected for acceleration of video processing and H.264 encoding on parallel GPUs, including AMD and NVIDIA, and multicore CPUs, including AMD and Intel.

The new transcode server addresses the unique requirements of adaptive bit rate (ABR) workflows to streamline the entire process of source file decoding, video processing, parallelized H.264 encoding, packaging, encryption, quality control and delivery, within a single system.

Vantage Transcode HE Server provides decoding support for an extensive range of input file formats and accelerates x264 encoding to Apple Adaptive Streaming, Adobe Dynamic Streaming, Microsoft Smooth Streaming and MPEG-DASH.