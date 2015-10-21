Telestream and Vigor Collaboration Boosts PitchBlue Platform

SAN DIEGO & NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Video transcoding and workflow automation provider Telestream and TV content distribution and ad insertion services provider Vigor have announced a technology partnership to streamline the operations at TV stations.

The integration of Telestream’s Vantage software with Vigor software is designed to enhance the flow of new syndication content across the PitchBlue platform. With Telestream and Vigor’s development work, stations will have the access to the latest technologies for the syndicated program delivery service, including AFD enhancements, 720P and transition into AAC audio. Specifically, Telestream and Vigor collaborated on adding additional metadata features.

The companies integration will be officially released by the end of October.