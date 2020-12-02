Telestream Adds Contribution Monitoring, Ad Tracking to Cloud Stream Monitoring Service

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has added contribution feed monitoring and ad tracking to its live ABR monitoring service and has renamed the service the Telestream Cloud Stream Monitor service.

The addition of contribution feed monitoring gives media companies and service providers the benefit of end-to-end correlated monitoring at every point in the delivery chain, the company said.

“Our customers have been increasingly leveraging cloud services to transcode, package and originate live streams,” said Ken Haren, director of Product Management at Telestream. “By enabling support for popular contribution feed protocols, such as SRT and Zixi, we can now provide our customers end-to-end visibility in the cloud, enabling real-time correlated analysis and video delivery metrics from cloud contribution through to CDN edge.”

The Telestream Cloud Stream Monitor service provides insight into the health and performance of video services leveraging public cloud resources to route, transform and deliver video. It offers nearly instant spin up of monitoring infrastructure in nearly all public cloud regions and provides real-time monitoring in more than 70 regions worldwide, Telestream said.

The service makes it simple to receive end-to-end actionable intelligence, measure the health of mezzanine cloud contribution feeds and identify impairments affecting audience engagement at the CDN edge, the company said.

The renamed service adds monitoring of transport streams delivered to the cloud processing centers via protocols like Zixi and SRT. Stream Monitor provides real-time measurement of critical metrics, immediately identifying network delivery challenges, encoding quality issues and audience impacting impairments, it said.

“Another new highly anticipated capability is the DAI Dashboard,” said Haren. “Users can now ensure compliance with ad insertion policy, measuring SCTE-35 markers and splice event messages from the mezzanine feed to ABR streams—even providing alert notifications when ad policy is not being properly enforced or propagating through the video service.”