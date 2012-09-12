Teleste's Ubique delivers, manages DVB, IPTV and OTT services in single system

Teleste has introduced a complete OTT solution for cable operators. The new Teleste Ubique includes everything cable operators need to bring TV Everywhere services to their customers. Ubique reduces the time needed to integrate OTT to a cable operator's offering from 12-18 months to even two months. At IBC, Teleste also announced a fully customizable iPad application and several extensions to its Luminato headend platform.

Teleste Ubique is a complete multiscreen systemfor managing and distributing TV channels and interactive services on DVB, IPTV and OTT networks. Teleste Ubique includes everything needed to set up an OTT service: headends, transcoders, a management system and a content protection system. Teleste Ubique enables multiscreen delivery to STBs, iPads and Web browsers, turning a traditional TV to a modern entertainment center and bringing traditional TV channels to iPads.

Ubique enables operators to manage DVB, IPTV and OTT services at the same time. The system handles live TV channels, EPG program guides and interactive services such as catch-up, VOD and network PVR from the same system. Teleste Ubique also features content encryption, which enables operators to manage content protection (DVB, IPTV, HLS, PlayReady) to all devices centrally. Operators can also manage multiscreen delivery from the same system. With Teleste Ubique, operators can deliver their services to multiple types of device such as TVs, computers, tablets and smartphones easily and cost-effectively.