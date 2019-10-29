Telemetrics S5 Series Offers Robotic Control of Blackmagic Cameras

ALLENDALE, N.J.—Telemetrics has found a dance partner for its latest camera robotics and control products, the S5 series of servo-mechanical pan/tilt camera heads, announcing at the recent NAB Show New York that its technology works with Blackmagic Design cameras.

PT-CP-S5

The company demonstrated the S5 series’ ability to work with Blackmagic’s Ursa 4K/UHD camera at the show, but it says that all of its models—PT-LP-S5, PT-HP-S5 and PT-CP-S5—feature full remote control of Blackmagic cameras and lenses in a robotic camera studio setting.

The Telemetrics technology controls the camera through an SDI stream, enabling command of features like full paint and exposure controls.

Telemetrics’ pan/tilt heads are designed to be used in broadcast studios, by government entities and for large room surveillance.