Telecast Fiber to Debut Terrapin FTR-D6 Video Transceiver at NAB Show

Telecast Fiber Systems terrapin FTR-D6

At this year’s NAB Show, Telecast Fiber Systems will debut the Terrapin FTR-D6, a 3-Gbps fiber optic video transceiver that incorporates a six-output distribution amplifier. With four modes of operation, the Terrapin is a compact, bidirectional throw-down device that is ideal for distributing an HD video signal to several locations within a large venue.



In a live OB production scenario, such as a sports or entertainment event, the Terrapin FTR-D6 enables production team members, such as lighting directors, sound engineers, producers, and others scattered throughout the venue to monitor the main video feed. This low-cost, easy-to-use solution harnesses the lightweight, distance-spanning capabilities of fiber. The Terrapin FTR-D6 is just one of several new fiber optic transport innovations Telecast Fiber promises to unveil at the show.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Telecast Fiber will be at Booth C8925.

