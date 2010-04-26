Telecast Fiber Systems OEMs TeleCube modular interface technology

Telecast Fiber Systems has developed a new, patent-pending family of 3G transmitter and receiver modules called TeleCube that are designed for OEM applications while offering broadcasters a flexible, cost-effective I/O solution for distribution of HD-SDI signals via fiber optics as well as copper cable.

One of the first developers to launch a product featuring the TeleCube is Marshall Electronics, which has integrated the technology into its new Modular Design (MD) series of HD monitors with direct fiber-optic video input. Each product in the MD series features two receptacles that can be equipped with TeleCube fiber optic (ST) or coax (BNC) transmitters and receivers. Using the TeleCubes, the rack-mountable monitors can be configured with copper or fiber-optic video inputs and loop-throughs that can be quickly and easily interchanged in the field based on evolving needs and requirements, eliminating the need to upgrade or replace equipment when a different input or application is required.

Belden, parent to Telecast Fiber Systems, said the new TeleCube technology will help manufacturers lower their engineering design costs and improve time-to-market for broadcast video technology, because each tiny TeleCube module contains all of the lasers, detectors, EQ, and state-of-the-art line drivers or receivers needed in a compact, integrated package. This allows a single I/O port to be easily and instantly configured as an input or output for either fiber or copper connectivity. The simple TeleCube interface requires just a few square inches of space and a few pennies worth of parts, and gives instant 3Gb/s optical or electric input or output capabilities to any video device, including HD monitors and displays, switchers and routers, cameras, modular DAs, or any other new digital video device. Plus, the TeleCubes are highly serviceable and facilitate easy field repairs and upgrades by end users.

TeleCube modules resemble common 75-ohm BNC connectors and can be easily plugged directly into the PCB using the special mini-pin connector. No soldering is necessary, and the device may be disconnected easily and replaced with one having a different function.