Telecast Fiber Systems introduces Terrapin TR-D6

Telecast Fiber Systems has introduced its Terrapin TR-D6 3Gb/s HD/SDI video transceiver and distribution amplifier.



The Terrapin TR-D6 is a compact bidirectional throwdown device that features both a fiber-optic (ST) input and a copper (BNC) input, as well as an ST output and six BNC outputs. A single push-button operation makes it easy to switch between four modes, permitting the Terrapin TR-D6 to act as an HD/SDI distribution amplifier with six BNC outputs and a fiber-optic output, a fiber-optic transceiver with six BNC outputs of the received signal or the local copper signal, or as an optical repeater with a six-output BNC tap.