Telairity H.264 HD, SD encoding plays role around the world for event coverage

Telairity H.264/AVC encoding was used for efficient compression of HD and SD video of the 2010 World Cup.

Telairity's H.264 technology enabled network operators and broadcast, satellite and cable companies worldwide to replace their older MPEG-2 compression systems.

Among the companies turning to Telairity’s HD and SD encoders were state-owned CAT Telecom Public Company in Thailand; Paris-based TRX Consult, which worked with Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC) in the island nation of Vanuatu; Purple Turtle Communications in Port Elizabeth, South Africa; and China Data Broadcasting Union (CDBU).