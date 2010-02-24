Tektronix to Showcase VQNet



At the NAB Show, Tektronix will feature the VQNet Video Service Assurance Manager and IPM400A network probe.



The VQNet Video Service Assurance Manager is able to be easily integrated into existing workflows and uses vocabulary that will help staff easily fix problems. It works proactively to perceive and determine customer impacting problems across IP networks. The interface has many options that display warnings and alarms that could impact customer use.



Working with the VQNet management software, Tektronix delivers a scalable probe architecture that includes the IPM400A concurrent probe. The IPM400A provides real-time analysis of all video and audio content within a GigE link, and the MTM400A directed diagnostic probe which provides deep analysis capability for ASI and QAM, COFDM and DVB-S/S2 RF links.



Tektronix will also display its new 3G-SDI Waveform Monitors, WFM8200 and WFM8300, give users a high quality, real-time automated 3Gbps SDI Eye pattern display and jitter measurements. They also offer advances in color grading with new patented Luma Qualified Vector and Spearhead Gamut displays.



Tektronix will be at Booth N2522.



