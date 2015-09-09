Tektronix Unveils Sync Generator for IP-based Video Infrastructure

AMSTERDAM—With the transition to an IP-based video infrastructure taking a more gradual pace, Tektronix has unveiled its new SPG8000A hybrid master sync generator to help broadcast facilities in that transition, by supporting both traditional SDI-based video and new IP-based video infrastructures in a single instrument.

SPG8000A

The SPG8000A hybrid master sync generator comes standard with multiple independent black burst and HD tri-level sync outputs that meet the synchronization needs of traditional broadcast or production facilities. It also features an optional, field-upgradable IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol grandmaster clock for synchronization of IP-based production workflow.

The SPG8000A comes with a robust hardware design, a hot-swappable dual power supply system, Stay GenLock and GPS Holdover and Recovery system.

Tektronix will showcase the SPG8000A at IBC 2015 in booth 10.D41. IBC 2015 takes place in Amsterdam from Sept. 11-15.