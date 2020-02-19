Tedial Rolling Out Trio of MAM Features at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Tedial’s 2020 NAB Show portfolio will put the spotlight on a trio of enhancements the company is adding to its MAM platform. The new technologies include the SMARTLIVE sports and live events platform; the Hyper IMF system; and a Hybrid-Cloud architectural model.

SMARTLIVE has been integrated with Singular’s cloud-based technology to provide live graphic overlays. Graphics can now be inserted into the SMARTLIVE auto-generated EDL, reviewed in the player and then burned in when the EDL is flattened. SMARTLIVE can also now create transitions between EDL segments like fade ins/fade outs, mixes and wipes. Tedial will show SMARTLIVE at the NAB Show with AI Cloud technology that detects replay in live feeds, allowing SMARTLIVE to automatically complete a story, action or highlight with action replays.

Tedial’s Hyper IMF system has a number of new added features, including component-based assets with multiresolution MPEG-Dash streaming and end-to-end IMF workflows with third-party systems integrations. Tedial will use the NAB show to showcase Hyper IMF’s architecture by demonstrating a variety of deployment options like on local premises, in a public or private cloud with native S3 management or in a hybrid cloud. Hyper IMF also features an implementation of business rules that include late binding for IMP watermarking, employing a title centric view, the ability to automatically build packages related to a specific title or manage the delivery of package versions based on contractual business retention rules. The system can also work with Tedial’s Version Facotry.

The Hybrid-Cloud architecture from Tedial is based on the company’s aSTORM storage management platform and features a mixed computing storage and services environment that combines the privacy and security of a private cloud with the scalability of a public cloud. Features include an IT environment with multiple security layers; higher scalability; quick adaptation of new business requirements; increased operations flexibility; and improved quality through optimized bandwidth and lower latency.

Tedial will feature these technologies at its booth, SU5921, throughout the 2020 NAB Show, which takes place April 18-22 in Las Vegas.