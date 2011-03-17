TeamCast unveils Syper DVB-S/S2 demodulator, Vyper DVB-S/S2 modulator

TeamCast has introduced Syper, a DVB-S/S2 demodulator optimized for satellite distribution and Vyper, a DVB-S/S2 modulator focused on satellite transmission for contribution, distribution and DTH applications.

Syper, the latest generation of satellite demodulator, is fully compliant with both DVB-S and DVB-S2 standards. Compatible with CCM (Constant Coding & Modulation), VCM (Variable Coding and Modulation) and ACM (Adaptive Coding and Modulation) modes, Syper can demodulate all constellations (QPSK, 8PSK, 16 and 32 APSK) with bit rates up to 170Mb/s. It is multistream-compliant and can output five different transport streams at the same time from one satellite transponder.

Syper is well-suited for building any distribution network via satellite.

The Vyper DVB-S/S2 modulator is well-suited for all satellite transmission applications. It is fully compliant to the EN302307 standard. It too integrates Constant Coding, Variable Coding and Adaptive Coding and Modulation modes (CCM, VCM and ACM), as well as QPSK, 8PSK, 16 and 32 APSK constellations, ensuring a useful bit rate up to 45megabauds.