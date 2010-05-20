TeamCast unveils MHX-3230 digital modulator

The new TeamCast MHX-3230 is a new high-end digital ATSC modulator with digital adaptive pre-correction.

In its basic configuration, the MHX-3230 features two ASI stream inputs, one primary and one secondary, as well as two IP ports dedicated to control management and streaming. The product integrates the latest generation of TeamCast modulator core technology.

The MHX-3230 has been especially designed to meet transmitter manufacturers’ expectations to provide optimized, easy-to-maintain transmission solutions. Easy-to-use linear and nonlinear adaptive digital pre-correction circuits are included to compensate automatically and transparently for power amplifier and output filter characteristics.