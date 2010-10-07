TeamCast, T-VIPS announce product support for MISO, Multi-PLP DVB-T2 transmission

TeamCast and T-VIPS have announced the availability of new product features supporting MISO transmission and Multi-PLP in DVB-T2.

TeamCast has released a new firmware update for its DVB-T2 modulator, the Power4-T2, which supports MISO (Multiple Inputs, Single Output) transmission mode and Multi-PLP. The new S120 software provides the ability to operate DTT networks in full compliance with the DVB-T2 standard in either SISO or SFN/MISO mode.

Development work for this release involved the improvement of the T2-MI interface to enable full MISO/SISO individual signaling from the T2 Gateway. In addition, the work included the implementation of SFN support and Multi-PLP within the modulator.

The T-VIPS CP560 DVB-T2 Gateway provides a central point of control for DVB-T2 networks, enabling operators to take advantage of the more efficient spectrum use promised by next generation terrestrial broadcasting. The latest enhancements to the CP560 — the addition of Multi-PLP technology — gives DTT operators improved signal flexibility and robustness, and the implementation of the individual addressing feature adds the ability to control individual modulators from a central point.