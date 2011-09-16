TeamCast releases new Vyper modulator software with DSNG support
The newly released software is already available and provides the ability to purpose the same product for DVB-S, DSNG and DVB-S2 modulation. This new release completes the Vyper offer for the contribution market.
TeamCast has released a new software version for its Vyper modulator, enabling it to support digital satellite news gathering (DSNG) for contribution applications.
