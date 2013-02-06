TeamCast probe supports SFN drift monitoring for ISDB-T networks

TeamCast has released its RQX-1510 OEM QoS measurement probe for ISDB-T networks in Latin America markets.

The deployment of DTT networks uses the ISDB-TB standard in most Latin America countries. As the networks grow and refine their coverage areas, some have to switch from a Multiple-frequency Network (MFN) structure to a Single-frequency Network (SFN) structure, to fill gaps without requiring new frequency allocations.





The new version of the RQX-1510 QoS probe (S120 software release) provides users with SFN drift monitoring. Installed at one transmitter site, RQX monitors transmitter synchronization parameters and is able to send a warning well before the transmission is corrupted by a synchronization problem.