TeamCast MT2-2210 OEM modulator offers analog-to-DTTV upgrade path

TeamCast released at IBC2012 in Amsterdam last week the MT2-2210, a new OEM modulator product range dedicated to providing a smooth transition from analog to digital terrestrial TV.

Designed specifically to meet the needs of broadcasters to invest in Digital Ready transmitters, the MT2-2210 permits a smooth and lower cost analog to digital transition.

The MT2-2000 comes as a very integrated and cost effective OEM modulator, designed for equipment manufacturers and network implementers designing PAL/DVB-T/T2 transmission solutions. It provides the necessary solution to ensure a simple and lower-cost field-upgradable tran­sition from analog to digital. It enables users to switch from one standard to another with neither hardware change nor software upload.