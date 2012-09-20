TeamCast MT2-2210 OEM modulator offers analog-to-DTTV upgrade path
TeamCast released at IBC2012 in Amsterdam last week the MT2-2210, a new OEM modulator product range dedicated to providing a smooth transition from analog to digital terrestrial TV.
Designed specifically to meet the needs of broadcasters to invest in Digital Ready transmitters, the MT2-2210 permits a smooth and lower cost analog to digital transition.
The MT2-2000 comes as a very integrated and cost effective OEM modulator, designed for equipment manufacturers and network implementers designing PAL/DVB-T/T2 transmission solutions. It provides the necessary solution to ensure a simple and lower-cost field-upgradable transition from analog to digital. It enables users to switch from one standard to another with neither hardware change nor software upload.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox