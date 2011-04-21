TC Electronic unveils new DB4 MKII, DB8 MKII broadcast processors
TC Electronic announced its new DB4 MKII and DB8 MKII cross-platform broadcast processors at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas.
The DB4 MKII and DB8 MKII conform to new EBU, ATSC and ITU loudness and true-peak level standards across all platforms and all formats.
The new MKII versions feature EBU R128 and ATSC A/85 compliant LM6 loudness meter, new SNMP functions and one week of detailed logging, without connection to a computer. In DB4 MKII, the LM6 meter is always available in addition to its two multichannel audio processors.
