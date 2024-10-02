TAG To Highlight Enhancements To Realtime Media Performance Platform at NAB Show New York

TEL AVIV, Israel—TAG Video Systems will showcase new enhancements to its Realtime Media Performance platform during the 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10, at the Javits Center in New York.

TAG will demonstrate the platform with capabilities designed to increase user confidence, maximize data utilization, simplify troubleshooting and improve efficiency.

The enhancements include:

• QC Elements (Quality Control Elements), designed to enrich visualization and simplify troubleshooting. It enables many elements to be arranged on a multiviewer tile for a comprehensive view of critical technical data, giving engineers a built-in quality control station within the display.

Engineers can tailor each tile with details about codecs, frame rates, resolutions, closed captions, audio channels and transport streams. The tool expedites the identification and analysis of technical issues, helping users achieve a high-level of IP workflow stability and ensure seamless quality of service at scale, the company said.

• Operator Console, an intuitive touch-panel console that provides a live, interactive view of the multiviewer output on any touch-controlled device. It brings a simplified, focused and intuitive approach to managing TAG multiviewers at any scale. Operators can effortlessly switch between layouts, modify tile content and isolate audio sources for verification.

• Language Detection, an innovation that transforms how operators ensure quality and compliance across large-scale operations with multiple closed captions and language subtitles. The technology identifies the subtitles’ language and calculates and analyzes quality based on language-specific dictionaries.

TAG will also show its Realtime Media Performance platform integrated with the Structural Similarity Index Measure (SSIM) with advanced Quality of Service (QoS) tools to provide a comprehensive, real-time video quality assessment. This combination ensures objective quality assessments and technical performance metrics are continuously monitored, guaranteeing an exceptional viewer experience.

The company’s new advanced user management (RBAC—Role-Based Access Control) functionality defines and assigns roles within an organization for strengthened security and reduced human error. Knowing that access is limited by specific outputs, sources or networks brings an additional measure of confidence to those managing multiple networks under the same TAG Media Control System (MCS).

TAG will also preview Group Lens, a function designed to simplify the monitoring and troubleshooting of massive media networks. Group Lens is an interactive visual tool that provides an at-a-glance overview of the entire network’s status on a single screen.

See TAG Video Systems at 2024 NAB Show New York booth 659.

More information is available on the company’s website.