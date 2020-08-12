Synamedia Iris Tackles Addressable Ads to Unlock New TV Commercial Revenue

LONDON—Synamedia has introduced Iris, an addressable advertising solution for broadcasters, pay-TV operators, OTT services and hybrid service providers to leverage targeted advertising to unlock new revenue streams.

Iris can help organizations create compelling advertising propositions for advertisers wanting to reach specific TV audience segments of any size and makeup across all services, devices and screens, the company said.

“With Iris, the TV industry can finally combat the erosion of ad revenues to digital platforms and achieve its long-held ambition of generating new income from advanced TV advertising,” said Scott Kewley, vice president, Advanced Advertising and Data at Synamedia.

The end-to-end solution removes friction points encountered with piecemeal approaches, thereby delivering faster time to value, it said.

Iris supports unified campaign management as well as delivery to and measurement of multiple screens across apps and live, linear and catch-up services, overcoming one-way and hybrid broadcast-OTT challenges. This approach simplifies execution of plans and helps broadcasters and other video service providers merchandise their inventory more efficiently, minimize operational costs and boost income, the company said.

Iris uses data from multiple sources to gain sophisticated audience insights and anonymized household, user- and device-level profiles that can be checked against an advertiser’s desired characteristics, said Synamedia.

The new offering provides cross-platform ad measurement to exploit all forms of video inventory in a single campaign.

“Our end-to-end solution with its unified campaign management capability makes it easy for customers to drive new revenues from their inventory—even over more challenging one-way and hybrid networks—and offer established and new advertisers an alternative to the increasingly wild west world of online advertising,” added Kewley.