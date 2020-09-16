Symply Offers Upgrade to SymplyWORKSPACE Storage System

CULVER CITY, Calif.—Symply’s SymplyWORKSPACE shared storage system has received an upgrade that embeds axle ai 2020 media asset management for enhanced collaboration and more efficient media production, the company announced.

SymplyWORKSPACE is a shared storage system that uses StorNext 6 for high-speed collaboration over Thuderbolt 3, with support for up to eight simultaneous, combined Mac or Windows clients, while also featuring Raid protection for content safety.

Now with the built-in media asset management from axle ai, SymplyWORKSPACE can provide AI-driven content searches. Combining the AI-based MAM and thunderbolt connectivity allows for a complete shared production system.

Symply says that the upgraded SymplyWORKSPACE can be a valuable asset for smaller companies and content creators.

Complete SymplyWORKSPACE platforms include five seats of axle ai 2020 with 48TB of Raid protected storage and four simultaneous Mac users at a price of $15,495. Four additional users can be added at any time. Other configurations are available that would provide up to 366TB of support for multiple 4K streams.