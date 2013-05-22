Swift QC delivers time-saving video-captioning system for repurposed content

Softel’s Swift QC is a new software tool designed to reduce the time needed to repurpose video content, including for delivery to IP-connected devices, such as smartphones, tablets and PCs.

Swift QC checks that caption and video files align correctly as part of an automated workflow, thus saving a laborious manual caption Quality Control (QC) process for each video clip.

Video is often edited for content, for duration or format-transcoded before being re-broadcast to Web or mobile devices, which creates a huge challenge for content owners and broadcast facilities.

Swift QC provides fast pass/fail caption and video alignment testing on any size of media repository, using audio analysis and caption profiling techniques to check that parameters. such as caption-to-speech alignment, reading speed checks and caption languages, all fall within defined criteria.