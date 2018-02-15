Sweden’s Com Hem Installs Harmonic CableOS System

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Com Hem is feeling the need for speed when it comes to the delivery of broadband services and as a result the Swedish broadcaster has recently installed Harmonic’s CableOS virtualized CCAP platform. A software-based Cable Modem Termination System, CableOS enables flexible delivery of high-speed broadband services.

Com Hem has deployed CableOS across its network to bring high-speed broadband to connected devices. The installation reportedly has made Com Hem able to meet its current demands for broadband and be ready for increasing service and speed demands in the future. CableOS also powers Com Hem’s symmetrical 1.2 Gbit/s service test being conducted in Stockholm.

Harmonic is a provider of video delivery technology and cable access virtualization.