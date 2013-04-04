Studio Technologies to Debut Live-Link for 4K at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Studio Technologies will debut the Live-Link 07X-series of remote camera interface systems. This newest Live-Link product meets the technical requirements of emerging 4K-based broadcast production and camera systems, making it suited to live sports and events.



The camera end unit features four 3G-SDI-compatible inputs to accommodate data-intensive 4K digital video streams and an additional 3G/HD/SD-SDI input for an alternate digital video stream. It also includes a 3G/HD/SD-SDI return from the control room unit for confidence monitoring.



Designed to make 4K-camera location deployment faster and easier, the Live-Link 07X-series transports 4K and monitors video, on-air audio, intercom and IFB communications, as well as data between the camera position in the field and a production vehicle or studio using just two strands of single-mode fiber.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Studio Technologies will be at booth C5449.



