Studio Technologies Shipping Model 5205

SKOKIE, ILL.—Video and fiber optic system provider Studio Technologies has added the Dante-enabled Model 5205 Mic/Line to Dante Interface. Now available for shipping, the Model 5205 allows two microphones or line-level signals to interface with systems that use Dante media networking technology.

The Model 5205 features high-performance audio circuitry, adjustable gain and P48 phantom power and is compatible with most condenser, dynamic and ribbon microphones, and balanced and unbalanced analog line-level sources. The product’s mic/line inputs can be used in both permanent and portable applications; its filtering also minimizes the chance that RF energy will interfere with audio input signals.

Additional features for the Model 5205 include a Power-over-Ethernet power source, two 3-pin XLR connectors, front-panel pushbutton switches, LED indicators, and it can be used as a portable or mounted device.