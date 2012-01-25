Streamworks selects Level 3 CDN services to enhance global television delivery

Following its debut at CES, global streaming company Streamworks recently signed an agreement with Level 3 Communications to employ Level 3’s expansive content delivery network (CDN). Leveraging this reliable CDN, Streamworks will be able to deliver live, uncut video news feeds to digital publishers across its premium breaking news video service, Associated Press Television News (APTN) Direct.

The Associated Press introduced live broadcasting via satellite in 2003 when it covered the invasion of Iraq in real time, and today it delivers breaking news video to nearly 200 broadcasters worldwide. In October 2011, AP partnered with Streamworks to utilize the streaming company’s proprietary encoding technology to deliver high-quality content to online, mobile and tablet devices to meet the growing demand for live content from digital platforms through the Streamworks Universal Delivery Network (uDN). The delivery solution uses major CDNs and ISPs to achieve high global network penetration.

Streamworks is part of the Black Ocean group of companies. Black Ocean is a digital media company that invests in, builds and operates technology businesses around the world.