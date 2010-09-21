Streambox unveils video encoder for Android-based smart phones

At IBC2010, Streambox unveiled StreamboxME for Android and announced that its StreamboxME smart phone streaming application is now available for the iPhone 4. The Android version of the StreamboxME expands the mobile approach to field newsgathering and video capture to a growing market of Android-based smart phones and devices. Android phone users will be able to upload high-quality video over 3G mobile networks to the Streambox Live broadband video contribution service.

StreamboxME has been available for iPhone users for some time, but the application is now upgraded to the iOS 4 operating system as well as iPhone 3GS phones. The new iPhone 4 version offers some new features that were recently added to Streambox Live. At IBC2010, Streambox demonstrated the store-and-forward capabilities on the iPhone. That extends to iPhone users the ability of the Streambox Live Server to accept file-based video (in store-and-forward mode) from the recently launched Avenir battery-operated mobile streaming devices.