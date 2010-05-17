Streambox to launch Avenir

At BroadcastAsia2010, Streambox will present Avenir, a hardware-based encoder that offers both 3G/4G wireless network bonding for high-quality HD or SD in a portable form factor. This enables live or file-based video acquisition over a variety of low data rate networks.

The battery-operated mobile encoder enables reporters to file HD/SD live and file-based video content over a variety of IP networks, allowing broadcasters to replace traditional SNG/DNG systems. Avenir harnesses Streambox’s ACT-L3 codec to capture and encode high-quality HD content in 1080i or 720p format at data rates up to 20Mb/s, and SD content in NTSC or PAL from 64Kb/s to 8Mb/s.