Streambox software encoder transports HD via 3G LTE mobile network

The Streambox Hybrid HD/SD Software Encoder is now capable of transporting HD video with a single cellular modem using Verizon’s new 4G LTE mobile broadband network.

On Dec. 5, Verizon launched its new 4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) network in 38 cities around the country, including Seattle, home of Streambox headquarters. Laptops equipped with the Streambox Hybrid HD/SD Software Encoder on the Verizon 4G LTE network are now able to stream live HD video from remote locations, highly urban areas and other settings traditional newsgathering or streaming workflows could not achieve.

The Streambox Hybrid HD/SD Encoder is able to stream live or stored broadcast-quality SD video at 1.5Mb/s to 2Mb/s and breaking news HD video at 2Mb/s to 5Mb/s. Streambox also successfully tested Avenir, a mobile broadcasting encoder, on the 4G LTE network in Seattle.