Streambox, Fisher Communications form strategic partnership

Streambox and Fisher Communications have formed a strategic partnership to further develop solutions to enable the broadcast group and other broadcasters to expand their video contribution and Web streaming initiatives for all distribution platforms.

Fisher is also the first U.S. customer to deploy the new Streambox Avenir compact mobile encoder. Avenir joins a number of other Streambox IP-based streaming and video transport solutions deployed by Fisher to enhance the remote newsgathering capabilities of its news teams.

Fisher implemented the newly launched Avenir as an alternative to deploying more costly and less flexible SNG/ENG vehicles for field newsgathering. A mobile device that can be carried as a side pack, Avenir employs Streambox's ACT-L3 codec to enable high-quality, low-latency and low-bandwidth IP transport of HD and SD video for broadcast and Web streaming.

Through its partnership with Streambox, Fisher will continue to expand its use of the Streambox Live broadband video contribution service.